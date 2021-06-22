Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Has $72.35 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,686 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,210 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 4.3% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $72,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $234.81. 103,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,538,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

