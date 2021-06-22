Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,098,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 34,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.23. 161,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,644,660. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $147.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

