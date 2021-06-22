Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-6.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.60 billion.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $491.38.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $464.61 on Tuesday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $303.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.78. The company has a market capitalization of $190.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,640 shares of company stock worth $4,936,611 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

