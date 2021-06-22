Brokerages Anticipate Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). Cango had a return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 105.99%. The company had revenue of $171.52 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on CANG. TheStreet lowered Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cango by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cango by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CANG traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.12. 4,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,869. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $767.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

