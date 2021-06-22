Brokerages Anticipate DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to report $2.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. DaVita also posted sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year sales of $11.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DaVita.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $241,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,940.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $626,124.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,501 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in DaVita by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 219,020 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in DaVita by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 39,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $124.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.51. DaVita has a 1-year low of $75.30 and a 1-year high of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DaVita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.