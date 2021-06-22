Brokerages Anticipate Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.52. Extra Space Storage reported earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

NYSE EXR opened at $163.66 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $88.88 and a 12 month high of $163.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at $762,600.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

