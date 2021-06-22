Brokerages Anticipate JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to post $38.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.61 billion and the lowest is $38.02 billion. JD.com posted sales of $28.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year sales of $147.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.99 billion to $150.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $179.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $172.89 billion to $186.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. JD.com’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC decreased their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

Shares of JD opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.12. JD.com has a twelve month low of $57.94 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 21.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 51,244 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth about $2,543,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

