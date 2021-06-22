Brokerages Anticipate New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to report sales of $172.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.30 million to $173.01 million. New Relic reported sales of $162.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year sales of $711.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $709.70 million to $718.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $812.93 million, with estimates ranging from $787.60 million to $860.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Relic.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

New Relic stock opened at $70.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $81.10.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $1,872,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,192 shares of company stock valued at $6,331,396 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 356.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 18.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

See Also: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.