Brokerages Anticipate Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.34 Billion

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will report sales of $8.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.46 billion. Performance Food Group reported sales of $5.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year sales of $29.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $29.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $33.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.83 billion to $34.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PFGC. BTIG Research raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,524 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.