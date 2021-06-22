Brokerages Anticipate Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.34 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will report sales of $8.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.46 billion. Performance Food Group reported sales of $5.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year sales of $29.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $29.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $33.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.83 billion to $34.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PFGC. BTIG Research raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,524 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

