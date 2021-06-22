Brokerages Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will post sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.59.

QSR opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.91. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at $12,300,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Motta Roberto Moses Thompson sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,750,324.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 387,546 shares of company stock valued at $26,525,760 in the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.