Brokerages Anticipate Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.88 Million

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to report $109.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.76 million and the lowest is $107.84 million. Retail Properties of America reported sales of $96.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year sales of $452.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $444.13 million to $468.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $468.16 million, with estimates ranging from $456.74 million to $488.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPAI. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.00 and a beta of 1.76. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Earnings History and Estimates for Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

