Brokerages Anticipate Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to report $109.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.76 million and the lowest is $107.84 million. Retail Properties of America reported sales of $96.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year sales of $452.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $444.13 million to $468.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $468.16 million, with estimates ranging from $456.74 million to $488.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Retail Properties of America.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPAI. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.00 and a beta of 1.76. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.