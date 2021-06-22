Brokerages Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. Synchrony Financial posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,500%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $6.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $7.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,528 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,181,000 after purchasing an additional 230,213 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 258,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 392,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $47.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,240,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368,250. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

