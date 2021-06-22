Brokerages Anticipate Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Trupanion posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 525%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trupanion.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

In related news, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $31,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,106.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,159 shares of company stock worth $2,303,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,109 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRUP traded up $2.89 on Tuesday, reaching $108.69. The company had a trading volume of 260,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.76 and a beta of 1.90. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $126.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.74.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trupanion (TRUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.