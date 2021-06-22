Brokerages Expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.43 Million

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will post $265.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $257.80 million to $276.00 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $448.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on ASB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $204,340.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,618.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,362. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at $698,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASB opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.