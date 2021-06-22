Brokerages Expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.43 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will post $265.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $257.80 million to $276.00 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $448.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on ASB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $204,340.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,618.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,362. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at $698,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASB opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

