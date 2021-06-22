Brokerages Expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Post $1.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Barrett Business Services reported earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBSI shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.78. The stock had a trading volume of 33,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,600. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.44. The stock has a market cap of $550.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 229.0% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 112,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 77,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $3,958,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 124,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 54,598 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $2,926,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.