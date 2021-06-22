Brokerages Expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.98). Copa reported earnings of ($2.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($3.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%. The company had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

NYSE CPA opened at $80.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.93. Copa has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $94.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Copa by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,698,000 after acquiring an additional 382,635 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 36,455 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,421,000 after purchasing an additional 863,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Copa by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

