Brokerages Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.89 Million

Equities analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to post sales of $218.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.60 million to $219.99 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $207.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $888.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $878.40 million to $902.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $950.87 million, with estimates ranging from $926.20 million to $983.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 235,480 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 330,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

