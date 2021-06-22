Brokerages Expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to report $1.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full year sales of $7.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $146.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. Dover has a 52-week low of $90.03 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

