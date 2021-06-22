Brokerages Expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $823.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to announce $823.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $815.51 million to $835.40 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $823.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

DY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NYSE DY opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.48. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $101.16.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,909.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 247.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

