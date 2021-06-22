Brokerages Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. EnPro Industries posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 129.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NPO. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $95.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.89 and a beta of 1.63. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $99.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.