Brokerages Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

Analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. EnPro Industries posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 129.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NPO. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $95.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.89 and a beta of 1.63. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $99.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.