Brokerages Expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will report $67.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.40 million and the lowest is $67.61 million. First Foundation posted sales of $57.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $276.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.50 million to $278.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $343.58 million, with estimates ranging from $305.41 million to $365.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Foundation by 690.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in First Foundation by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Foundation in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Foundation by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

