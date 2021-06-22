Brokerages Expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Post $0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.29. i3 Verticals reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.13 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

IIIV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 63,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.