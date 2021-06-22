Brokerages Expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $646.62 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will announce sales of $646.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $627.80 million to $666.70 million. ITT posted sales of $514.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. Citigroup assumed coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

NYSE:ITT opened at $89.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. ITT has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $101.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $223,809,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,951,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,780,000 after buying an additional 371,754 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,197,000 after purchasing an additional 360,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in ITT by 9.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,522,000 after buying an additional 280,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.