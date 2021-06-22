Brokerages Expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Post Earnings of $3.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 122.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year earnings of $13.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $14.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.95 to $12.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.38. The company had a trading volume of 428,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,908,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

