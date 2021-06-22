Brokerages Expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAXR. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

Shares of NYSE MAXR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.34. The stock had a trading volume of 681,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,219. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.36. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,900 shares of company stock worth $204,900. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.