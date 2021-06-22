Brokerages Expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Velodyne Lidar.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Velodyne Lidar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

In other news, Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 26,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $326,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,435,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,948,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,993,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,496,035 shares of company stock worth $55,648,615. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,036,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,488. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.65. Velodyne Lidar has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.94.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Velodyne Lidar (VLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.