Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

NYSE BKD traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 22,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,706. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.08.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $8,028,000. JLP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth about $2,237,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

