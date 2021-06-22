Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Coverage Initiated at CIBC

Stock analysts at CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $56.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.46 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.13.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

