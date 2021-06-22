Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) CEO Sells $2,345,235.00 in Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at $32,438,830.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BRKS traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $93.71. The stock had a trading volume of 692,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.47. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

BRKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

