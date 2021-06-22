Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) CEO Sells $2,345,235.00 in Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at $32,438,830.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of BRKS traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $93.71. The stock had a trading volume of 692,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.47. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $108.72.
Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BRKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.
Brooks Automation Company Profile
Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.
