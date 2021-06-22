Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP Sells $98,296.38 in Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BRKS traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.71. 692,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,168. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,211,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,399,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

