BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Critical Review

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BRP Group and Waterdrop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group -0.75% 8.88% 4.56% Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A

42.9% of BRP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of BRP Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BRP Group and Waterdrop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group $240.92 million 11.06 -$15.70 million $0.23 120.43 Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Waterdrop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRP Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BRP Group and Waterdrop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Waterdrop 0 0 4 0 3.00

BRP Group presently has a consensus price target of $31.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.32%. Waterdrop has a consensus price target of $11.43, indicating a potential upside of 76.71%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than BRP Group.

Summary

BRP Group beats Waterdrop on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc. operates technology platforms for insurance and healthcare service markets. It operates independent third-party insurance platform for health and life insurance; and medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms, as well as provides insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

