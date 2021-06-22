Burcon NutraScience (BRCN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:BRCN opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.00 and a beta of 1.16. Burcon NutraScience has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.66.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

