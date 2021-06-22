Burcon NutraScience (BRCN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 29th.
NASDAQ:BRCN opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.00 and a beta of 1.16. Burcon NutraScience has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.66.
About Burcon NutraScience
Read More: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.