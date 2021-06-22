Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.10 million-93.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.29 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Burning Rock Biotech stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,229. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.65. Burning Rock Biotech has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. The business had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.