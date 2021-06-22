Bytecoin Market Capitalization Tops $126.94 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 54.2% lower against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $126.94 million and approximately $166,956.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.06 or 0.00631842 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000951 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

