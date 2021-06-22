ByteNext (BNU) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $266,889.00

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last week, ByteNext has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001027 BTC on major exchanges. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $266,889.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00048421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00115119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00155989 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,907.65 or 0.99805856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002454 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.