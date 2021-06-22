C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Sells $5,143,607.04 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 86,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $5,143,607.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 480,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,492,102.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of C3.ai stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,913,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.21. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.64.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. C3.ai’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

AI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

