C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Richard C. Levin Sells 10,000 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Richard C. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $601,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,664 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,666.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AI traded up $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.49. 2,913,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894,781. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.21.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

