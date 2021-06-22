C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Sells $540,000.00 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Richard C. Levin sold 9,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,059,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

C3.ai stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,913,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,781. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.21. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $183.90.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

AI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.