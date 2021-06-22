C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $50 million-52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.54 million.

Shares of NYSE AI traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.44. 8,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,903,087. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.86. C3.ai has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $183.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.64.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.22.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $156,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 490,557 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,136.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,443,790 shares of company stock worth $343,690,865 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.