CACHE Gold 24-Hour Volume Reaches $163,152.00 (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $57.21 or 0.00176675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $3.56 million and $163,152.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CACHE Gold has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 69,293 coins and its circulating supply is 62,294 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

