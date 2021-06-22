CaixaPay Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.89 Million (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00047294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00113916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00155889 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,831.94 or 1.00456808 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003327 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

