Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.79 million.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 245.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.13.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.25.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.