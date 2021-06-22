Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.70. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$3.66, with a volume of 20,035 shares.

CFW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Calfrac Well Services to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.85 to C$4.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.38.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$137.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.21.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$241.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.