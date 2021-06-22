California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) Trading Up 26,263.6%

Shares of California Beach Restaurants, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBHR) were up 26,263.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.

California Beach Restaurants Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBHR)

California Beach Restaurants, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc, engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

