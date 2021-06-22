Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $738.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will announce $738.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $791.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $696.21 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $297.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 148.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELY. Truist increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.91.

ELY opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 2.13. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $64,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,296 shares in the company, valued at $643,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 657,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 630,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 152,080 shares in the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

