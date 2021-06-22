Callisto Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $89,648.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Callisto Network has a market cap of $22.17 million and $89,648.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,903.16 or 0.05830101 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00115425 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

