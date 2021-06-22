Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Director Buys $11,287.44 in Stock

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Director Craig N. Denekas bought 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $11,287.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,122.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CAC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $47.49. 2,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,119. The company has a market cap of $709.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Camden National Co. has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.36.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Camden National by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,185,000 after buying an additional 94,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Camden National by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,643 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Camden National by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Camden National by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 49,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Camden National by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 159,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Camden National in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

