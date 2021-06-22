Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Stake Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,038 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.97% of Camden National worth $64,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Camden National by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 39,924 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 5.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the first quarter worth $529,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Camden National by 5,236.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National Co. has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. Camden National had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

