Canaccord Genuity Boosts North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$25.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.03% from the stock’s previous close.

NOA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.25.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:NOA traded up C$0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$20.32. 191,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,434. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$7.55 and a 1-year high of C$20.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$570.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.95 per share, with a total value of C$27,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,890. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,084,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$37,517,004. Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,635 in the last quarter.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.