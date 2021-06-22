Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.13. Candente Copper shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 144,772 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$30.68 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15.

About Candente Copper (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

